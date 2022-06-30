Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

6/20/2022 – Welltower was given a new $99.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/15/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2022 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00.

5/18/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

