Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

