Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $237.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

