KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Paper by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of IP opened at $42.44 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

