KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,054,000.

HDV opened at $100.87 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

