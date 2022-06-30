KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

