Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a mkt outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

