KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 13,989 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

