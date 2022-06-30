Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD):

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.84).

6/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 146 ($1.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/27/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/17/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.44 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.45%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

