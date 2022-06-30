KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 6,682 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.