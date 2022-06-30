Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 2.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.19. 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 478,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.