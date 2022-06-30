Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 2.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.19. 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 478,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.