KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.