Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $25.42. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 8,426 shares.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

