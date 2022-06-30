Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 13,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,632,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $930.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $71,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

