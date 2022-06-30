The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 258,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.5% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 267,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.