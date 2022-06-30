SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 5.6% Higher

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.01. 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 451,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.