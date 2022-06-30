Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.09. 217,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,965,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 369,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.