Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 7.1%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 915,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

