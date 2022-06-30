American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 361,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,843,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

