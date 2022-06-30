APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Up 5.8%

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.63. 72,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,747,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com raised APA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

