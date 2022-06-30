Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.95. 7,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,794,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGFY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

