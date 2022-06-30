Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.95. 7,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,794,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SGFY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
