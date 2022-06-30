Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.81. 1,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
