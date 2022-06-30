Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 680,558 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

