Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 10.55 and last traded at 10.55. Approximately 28,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,772,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.11.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Class A ADS (NASDAQ:PSNY)
Gores Guggenheim Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gores Guggenheim Inc is based in Boulder, Colorado.
