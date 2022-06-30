United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Trading Up 6.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 236,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,254,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90.

United Airlines ( NYSE:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

