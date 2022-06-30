Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 5.2%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.04. 10,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,647,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,061,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.