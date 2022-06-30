Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 6.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 8,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,599,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $48,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

