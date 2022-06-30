GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.72. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

The company has a market cap of $518.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

