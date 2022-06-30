GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.72. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.
The company has a market cap of $518.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
