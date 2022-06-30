ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 43,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,267,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,418,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

