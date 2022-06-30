Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 2.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 71,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,443,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

