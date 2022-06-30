Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 5,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,338,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,783,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,863,000 after acquiring an additional 501,827 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after buying an additional 298,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

