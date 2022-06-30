KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,236 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 457,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.