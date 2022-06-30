Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 2.1%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research firms have commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $514.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,432 shares of company stock worth $66,220 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

