ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 657,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,908,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

