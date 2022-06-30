Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 5.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 5,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 832,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
