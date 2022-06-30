Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The firm has a market cap of $606.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

