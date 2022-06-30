eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down to $44.38

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $43.32. eBay shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 60,888 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

