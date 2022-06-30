AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 459.1% from the May 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,005,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

