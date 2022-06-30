AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 459.1% from the May 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,005,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AAGIY opened at $43.85 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.
About AIA Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.