GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $400.96

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400.96 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 402.20 ($4.93), with a volume of 1835037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.43).

GBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 64.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 523.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($60,791.31).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

