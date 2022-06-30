Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,564 shares of company stock worth $3,655,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE PING opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.12. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

