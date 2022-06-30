Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,283.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,283 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,285 ($15.76), with a volume of 93582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345.50 ($16.51).

ICP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($35.39) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($31.22) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.91), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($134,627.17). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.97) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($179,732.55).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

