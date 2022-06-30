JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.