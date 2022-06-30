JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
JOANN stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
