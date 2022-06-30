Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,139.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and last traded at GBX 4,147.41 ($50.88), with a volume of 74310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,350 ($53.37).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.52) to GBX 6,000 ($73.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,679.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,079.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,961.60).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

