Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Cameco by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 810,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 601,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,877,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.