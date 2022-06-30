Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

EVLO stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

