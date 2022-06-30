Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of TTC opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

