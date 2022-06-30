Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $556,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.