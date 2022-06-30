Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Yandex by 1,262.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 151,739 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $4,318,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

