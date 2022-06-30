Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.
Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.