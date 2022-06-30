Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

