NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that NOV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NOV by 278.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

